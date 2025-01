AEW star Karen Jarrett appeared on Hey! (EW) to talk about a number of topics, including her on-screen role in the company.

Jarrett said, “Both, manager and valet.”

On if she’s proud of being a strong woman and a trailblazer in wrestling:

“Damn right, I am, yes, I am. Yes, I’m very proud of my legacy.”

You can check out Jarrett’s comments in the video below.