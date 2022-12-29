Karen Jarrett Reacts to The Acclaimed’s Reference to Her on AEW Dynamite

The Acclaimed created a rap music video that aired on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Max Caster took shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, but mostly at Jarrett. Caster referred to Jarrett as a “carny” and mentioned Karen Jarrett (formerly Karen Angle) when he said, “failing upwards is just your way of life, man, you’re stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.”

Karen addressed the promo on Twitter with the following message:

“Hey @TonyKhan your little boy @PlatinumMax thought he was cute and went somewhere he should have NEVER EVER gone. You and him have NO IDEA what you’ve gotten started…”

You can check out a clip from the segment and Karen’s response below: