Karl Anderson Addresses His NJPW Status Following WWE Return

Karl Anderson discussed his status with NJPW as the NEVER Openweight champion now that he has returned to WWE on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast.

“I’m gonna go back on my time. New Japan Pro-Wrestling usually strips their champions when they can’t make a show. They threw a leniency in there because they announced the match when we hadn’t totally agreed what we were going to do. The dates were coming up…I’m going to comeback and defend my championship. I messaged Rocky Romero, he’s a great friend and one of the office brothers, and I go, ‘I can’t wait to announce this date because these people are really hating me right now.’ I’m keeping this title and never giving it back.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)