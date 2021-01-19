Karl Anderson And Brian Gewirtz Comment On Royal Rumble Spots Being “Declared”

Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson has jokingly declared The Good Brothers for the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Match. Anderson commented on a lack of Rumble logic when responding to a comment from former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who commented on wrestlers declaring their spots in the Rumble Matches.

Gewirtz wrote:

“Haven’t seen Raw in a while. You can ‘declare’ yourself to be in the Royal Rumble? Is there a reason why everybody doesn’t do this immediately? What about surprise legends? Are there multiple Doinks declaring themselves in the Rumble right now? Which Doink gets priority?!”

Anderson responded and “declared” The Good Brothers for the match. He wrote:

“Be careful Brian, as you kno and I’ve seen with humans there, you’ll drive yourself insane…..

But with your logic, here we go, #GoodBrothers declare ourselves in the rumble ! @IMPACTWRESTLING @AEW”

Several WWE Superstars have declared their spots for the 30-Woman Rumble Match and the 30-Man Rumble Match. The updated Rumble pay-per-view card can be found at this link.