Karl Anderson and Luke Gallow Return to WWE on RAW (Video)

On this week’s season premiere episode of WWE RAW, the Good Brothers made their return to the company.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their way back to WWE to reunite with AJ Styles. This occurred after The Judgment Day attacked Rey Mysterio and after Finn Balor made a final invitation for Styles to join his stable.

Styles hinted that he would be joining Balor and The Judgment Day, but the revelation of Gallows and Anderson’s comeback was a surprising turn of events.

Styles admitted that Balor was correct and that he did in fact require the support of a family. After giving Balor a hug, Styles said that he wasn’t talking about Balor at all. At that point, Anderson and Gallows made their way to the ring to face off against The Judgment Day.

The segment came to a close with The Judgment Day retreating and Styles, Gallows, and Anderson standing tall after a brawl broke out around the ringside area.

The Good Brothers’ run in Impact Wrestling came to an end not too long ago.

