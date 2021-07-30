Karl Anderson Comments On Unhappy WWE Wrestlers

Impact wrestler Karl Anderson says he’s still receiving text messages from unhappy WWE talents.

As reported earlier this week, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was asked about AEW during the WWE Q2 earnings call with investors. Vince made one interesting line at the end of his response, where he said, “I don’t consider them [AEW] competition in the way that I would consider WCW back in the day, not anywhere near close to that. And I’m not so sure what their investments are as far as their talent is concerned, but perhaps we can give them some more.”

In an update, Anderson took to Twitter today and responded to that last line from Vince.

“The amount of unhappy texts I get from people there , well, the whole professional wrestling world is waiting for ya.. @IMPACTWRESTLING @AEW @njpw1972 Gonna talk about it on @TalknShop [fist emoji] [face throwing a kiss emoji],” Anderson wrote, promising to elaborate on his Talk’n Shop podcast.

