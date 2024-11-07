Karl Anderson Gives Another Post-Surgery Update

Don’t expect to see Karl Anderson on WWE television for quite a while.

The pro wrestling veteran checked in on his Talk N Shop podcast with an update on his condition after undergoing surgery for an injury.

Anderson stated the following about when the injury went down:

“It happened two months ago, I felt something in a match, and didn’t think anything of it because that’s what we do. The next week, something else happened in a match again. ‘That hurt a little worse,’ but still thought nothing of it because that’s how we’ve always rolled. We had three or four more matches, and each other, progressively, I realized, ‘This thing hurts.’ I wasn’t able to sleep at night because it was aching and throbbing. ‘Let me tell somebody.’ I talked to the WWE doctors who handled it right away and they immediately scheduled me for an anthrogram. They immediately saw it was a torn rotator cuff tendon and a partially torn labrum.”

Anderson later noted he expects to be on the sidelines from WWE for anywhere from six-to-nine months.

Check out the complete episode of Talk N Shop at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.