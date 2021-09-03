Karl Anderson Lashes Out At Fans After Deleting Anti-WWE Tweet

Following the news that former WCW and Impact Wrestling star Daffney Unger passed away, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com wrote that “WWE sent out a message to talent today noting that they provide counseling services if they are in need of help.”

AEW and Impact Wrestling star Karl Anderson responded to Sapp by writing “They suck bro” but then deleted his tweet.

Anderson then started lashing out at fans which led to his name becoming a trending topic on Twitter. Here were some of Anderson’s comments:

This is why I hate MARKS..

Dont ask me for a fucking picture it’s because of this #Mark 👇🏻 https://t.co/9YkZ5DirgZ — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) September 3, 2021

No.

You’re wrong dude.

Next. — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) September 3, 2021

We will meet someday 👊🏻 — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) September 3, 2021

😂 y’all are too much. You’re lucky I even write back on here.

Lemme say something to you loud and clear ….. F U C K Y O U

All ❤️ https://t.co/vIXDZtQvb3 — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) September 2, 2021