Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Curt Hawkins File New Trademarks

Recently released WWE Superstars Karl Anderson, Curt Hawkins & Luke Gallows all recently filed some new trademarks. According to Pwinsider, Anderson filed for a trademark for his “Chad 2 Badd” persona on May 5th. On April 29th, Gallows filed a trademark for TALKNSHOPAMANIA through his WrestleMerica company. For those unaware, Talk’n Shop is the name of Gallows and Anderson’s podcast. The trademark is for the following goods & services:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network”

Hawkins filed trademarks for “Never Defeated” and “Prince of Queens” on April 29th.