Karl Anderson Publicly Called Out By His Wife

Impact Wrestling star Karl Anderson has been publicly called out by his wife Christine Bui in a series of Instagram posts. The first post was a photo of Anderson with the word “cheater” written on his body. Some fans interpreted the photo as a joke/work but then Bui wrote the following in her Instagram stories:

“#Halloween2020 What else can go worse?

Running away doesn’t resolve anything. Kids haven’t seen you in 2 days. Your ego is more important than your family. Hope she was worth it. BTW- Alcohol caused all of this. Maybe you should get some real help. Let’s see what true friends will.”

“NOT ONLY AFTER GETTING CAUGHT BEING UNFAITHFUL YOU CALL YOUR WIFE AND MOTHER OF YOUR 4 KIDS A SLUT. YOU’RE FAKE AS HELL. THE LIFE I’VE DEALT WITH ALL THESE YEARS. MY KIDS ARE HUGE SACRIFICES OF MY OWN HAPPINESS. THOUGHT I COULD LIVE THRU IT BUT I NEED TO REEVALUATE MY LIFE.”