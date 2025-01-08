Karl Anderson Reflects On Rumors Of Winning The IWGP Heavyweight Title

WWE star Karl Anderson appeared on an episode of their Talk’n Shop podcast. He discussed several topics, including rumors that he might win the IWGP Heavyweight Title in 2013.

Anderson said, “I’d heard there were little rumblings in 2013 of a possible heavyweight [title] just because I started to get over a little bit. I’d heard there was a possible chance for a one-month switch, for me to the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and then switch it back. But that of course didn’t happen. Doesn’t matter. It’s like I want to make fun of people for fantasy booking. Anything can happen. I can say anything I want, it doesn’t matter.”

On plans for him to win the IWGP U.S. Title:

“I was gonna be the IWGP United States Champion. I was gonna have a singles match with [Jon] Moxley at the Tokyo Dome, but then that’s if we would have signed a different deal back in 2019, and then what if the world would have still have shut down? I might not even have gotten that match after COVID or before COVID or whatever it was.”

