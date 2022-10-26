Karl Anderson Responds to NJPW Ultimatum on Battle Autumn Situation

The current NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson has responded to NJPW’s ultimatum that he defend the title against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn on November 5th or vacate the title.

Karl Anderson shot back at NJPW saying he will not vacate the title and will defend it against Hikuleo on his own time.

I’m not vacating anything.

I’m the greatest #NeverOpenweightChampion of all time.

I’ll defend it on my time ….. get with my booking agent @The_BigLG

I’ll see ya then @Hiku_Leo 😘

That’s #TooSweet https://t.co/EyN24ib9TD — Karl “The Machine Gun” Anderson (@MachineGunKA) October 26, 2022

Hikuleo indicated on social media that Anderson vacating the title is not necessary and he’ll wait for his title opportunity.

Prior to NJPW issuing the ultimatum, NJPW president Takami Ohbari said he expects all talent, especially champions, to honor their commitments for Battle Autumn on November 5. This statement by Ohbari was directly aimed at Karl Anderson.

Karl Anderson is currently double booked on November 5 for NJPW Battle Autumn and WWE Crown Jewel.

As of the is writing, NJPW still has Anderson scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight Title against Hikuleo on November 5.