Karl Anderson Speaks Out on Missing NJPW Show Due to Covid-19

Karl Anderson, Will Ospreay, and Tanga Loa are among names who did not appear at the NJPW show on June 3rd. This was because Anderson tested positive for COVID-19. Anderson discussed dealing with the virus on a recent edition of Talk’n Shop:

“We’re in Tokyo, I’m free. I didn’t really explain this yet. Well I landed in — so guys, I tested negative for COVID the day before I flew which was rules, you’re supposed to do that. I get on a plane, I fly, I land in Tokyo and I tested positive. I go, ‘What!? How?’ Obviously, I have no temperature, my oxygen saturation was perfect, I didn’t have any symptoms. I missed the show in Tokyo, I missed the Budokan Tokyo show and I got shipped to a Japanese Government hotel for eight nights and you can’t leave your room. I had all these [grandiose] plans to land and — I would’ve came here and I would have [Anderson & Rocky Romero talked about the amount of food they would have eaten], and then when I saw Jay White got his number called, he went through and then this other guy got called, he went through. Chase Owens got his call, went through. I got tested before them and I went, ‘Impossible that it’s gonna come back positive, impossible’ because just yesterday or whatever it was, I was completely negative with the shove up my nose and the PCR, the doctors and everything. So that’s the weirdness with this sickness. Everyone stay safe. I felt great because I guess — who knows if I could have given it to someone or somebody gave it to me. I didn’t know. How did I get it?”

