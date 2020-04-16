Karl Anderson Teases New Japan Return, News On Non-Competes For Ex-WWE Talents

The WWE Superstars who were released on Wednesday are all under 90-day non-compete clauses, according to PWInsider. This means they will begin to appear for major promotions beginning on Wednesday, July 15. It’s possible that some make indie signing or convention appearances before then. There’s no word yet on if AEW is interested in picking any of the released talents up, but we will keep you updated.

On a related note, Karl Anderson took to Twitter today to tease that he’s headed back to New Japan Pro Wrestling soon. The former IWGP Tag Team Champion tweeted a video, seen at the end of this post, that shows a flight from Santa Monica, CA to Tokyo, Japan, and includes NJPW commentary in the background, along with his “Machine Gun” nickname.