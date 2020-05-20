Karrion Kross Added To NXT Line Up For Tonight

It was just announced that Karrion Kross and Scarlett will kick off tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. This will be the second NXT TV match for Kross. He made his debut two weeks ago, squashing enhancement talent Leon Ruff of EVOLVE. There’s no word yet on who Kross will face tonight.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett to open the show

* Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley

* Kushida vs. Drake Maverick (Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match)

* El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Akira Tozawa (Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match)