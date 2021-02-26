Karrion Kross Addresses Rumor About WWE WrestleMania 37

In an interview with DailyDDT.com, Karrion Kross addressed the rumors of him facing Finn Balor for the NXT Title at Wrestlemania 37 and possibly joining the main roster:

“That would be an amazing experience and I have heard about it,” he said. “For the record, I am very much a people-pleaser in terms of what they want to see and that’s what I want to do. If they think that compliments the show, then I’m on board. It’s obviously something I’m working back toward is getting a shot at that title and I don’t think there would be a better way of doing that than stepping on stage and competing against him.”

“The end goal for me was just to come back and be just as good as I was before the injury happened. I’m very, very happy in NXT. I love the environment. The crew there is awesome, from producers to writers to the boys in the locker room. Everything is awesome there. I have zero complaints about it. However, when it’s time to go up, I’ll be ready to do that. In my opinion, it should be done at the demand of the people. Admittedly, I am a people-pleaser, so I guess we’ll have to see how that all plays out. I’m interested in being a part of all of it. I want to do everything while I’m here.”