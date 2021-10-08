Karrion Kross Addresses Scarlett’s Absence From WWE Television

During an appearance on the Table Talk podcast, WWE star Karrion Kross talked about Scarlett’s absence from WWE television:

“This is what I can say without being deliberately cryptic. We are waiting for something to finish taking its course. She’s very good, and she’s been training like a maniac, like she always does. You can expect to see her any time or any place.”

Kross also commented on his business relationship with Scarlett:

“I would have anticipated it to be a lot more difficult. I’ve worked really sparingly in tag situations on the independents. Especially in Mexico, we had a lot of six man’s. It was a great way to showcase a lot of people all at once. Sometimes, that can be a headache, working with other performers.

Not because people are difficult but because everyone has their own subjective opinion or view on what the best way is to entertain someone for the time allotted. But with her and I, if we’re not thinking the exact same thing, we’re thinking the opposites in a way that complements what we’re trying to achieve, and I think that is personal chemistry more than anything and it translated to business, which is awesome.”