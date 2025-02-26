Karrion Kross Aims To Prove He’s A Top Star In WWE

WWE star Karrion Kross spoke with Geeking Out’s Matt Serra on various topics, including the company’s approach to talent and storylines.

Kross said, “You have this company, and it’s worth billions, right? And you have public shareholders, and you don’t want to hire anything less than the best of the best. You have a whole roster full of people that are incredible. Some people, for lack of better words, they get [cast] as background, some people get [cast] as supporting actors, and then some people are the leads.”

On how his goal to show he can be a top guy:

“I’m gonna show them I can be that guy. The way I look at it, Monday Night Raw tonight could be that night that changes the direction of your career, but you need to be ready for it.”

You can check out Kross’ comments in the video below.