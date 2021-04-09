Karrion Kross And Scarlett Comment On NXT Championship Win

Thursday’s NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night 2 co-main event saw Karrion Kross capture the NXT Championship from Finn Balor. Kross took to Twitter after the show and warned everyone to get ready. He wrote:

“Time is not a line, but a series of now-points. And now, I am the new beginning. Get ready. #HandOfTime”

Scarlett took to Twitter this morning and congratulated her partner.

She wrote:

“My new favorite photo. Congratulations my love, I’m so proud of you. I always knew this was your destiny. Now it’s time for all of you to… Fall…and…Pray. [smiling face with horns emoji] #NXTTakeover #AndNew @WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross”

Kross responded to Scarlett and looked ahead to the mayhem that they have to bring to NXT. “Thank you for walking this path with me. Now, we’ve got some real mayhem to stir up,” he wrote back.

Triple H also congratulated Kross on his big win, writing, “Time catches us all. Congratulations to the NEW #WWENXT Champion… @WWEKarrionKross!! #TickTock #NXTTakeOver @Lady_Scarlett13”

