Karrion Kross And Scarlett Comment On NXT TakeOver: In Your House Win

Karrion Kross made his WWE NXT Takeover debut at last night’s “Takeover: In Your House” event, picking up a win over Tommaso Ciampa. Kross tweeted after the match and wrote, “As I said… We are your entertainment. #TickTock”

Scarlett then commented and said their plans are falling into place. She added, “Everything is falling apart according to plan… [hourglass emoji] [skull emoji] [X emoji] #NXTTakeOver”

Triple H also tweeted on last night’s match. He wrote, “Incredibly physical. Shockingly intense. …it’s beginning to feel like end is here. @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 #NXTTakeOver”