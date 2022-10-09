Karrion Kross Calls Roman Reigns the Modern Day Bruno Sammartino

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Karrion Kross.

After attacking Drew McIntyre, Kross had a stare-down with Reigns when he returned to the WWE a few months ago. Reigns has been the Universal Champion since August 2020 and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since WrestleMania 38.

Kross compared Reigns to the late Bruno Sammartino in an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show.

“I feel like everyone should wanna be in the ring with Roman Reigns. For me, I hope nobody minds that I’m comparing him, but, to me, he’s our modern-day Bruno. Like, what he’s doing right now, in my opinion, is historic for our company’s history. This art of storytelling. It’s an amazing thing, and it’s going very well. People are having fun. They’re enjoying what they’re watching. It’s something different every week, I could go on and on. That’s the guy that I’d wanna be in the ring with.”

In a Strap Match at Saturday’s Extreme Rules, Kross defeated McIntyre.

You can listen to the complete interview below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)