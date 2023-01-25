Karrion Kross Comments on How He Views His Character, Advice From Veterans, and More

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their WWE return on August 5, 2022, attacking Drew McIntyre and officially joining the SmackDown brand.

Kross reflected on his time as an extra on WWE TV in 2015 while speaking with Muscle & Fitness. Highlights from the interview are included below.

On working as an extra in WWE in 2015:

“At the time, I was contacted to do background type work (as an extra) for WWE. I was just backstage and I remember Fit Finlay, and William Regal came up to me, and they said, ‘Hey, we’re familiar with your work, and we have a very simple spot tonight.’ I said absolutely. When you get a chance to be on Monday Night Raw for anything, especially when you are not [signed] with the company, you jump at those opportunities.”

On how he views his character:

“I like to think of Karrion Kross, not actually as a human being. I like to think of him as a very dark energy in the room. “Like, when you walk into a place that you know you shouldn’t be, late at night, like a haunted house or something. You know you shouldn’t be there, but you feel like you should stay because you are about to see something that you are not going to be able to see anywhere else! He is the dark energy in the room, manifesting as a person.”

On getting advice from WWE veterans:

“Triple H always gives me excellent advice. Shawn Michaels, and guys currently on the roster. I like to pick Paul Heyman’s brain quite a bit… [Goldberg]’s a big tough man, who likes to run people over and he’s very good at it. But he’s also very self-aware, and he’s actually incredibly helpful for information and insight, and advice, and stuff like that.”

On working with Scarlett:

“We hold each other accountable in all aspects of life. Sometimes she has to tell me to slow down. Sometimes, she says ‘hey, you’re doing too much and you need to rest’, and vice versa as well. We go very hard into everything that we do, because typically we are engaging with things that we love.”