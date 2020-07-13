Karrion Kross Comments On Possibly Working A Cinematic Match For WWE NXT, More

During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Karrion Kross commented on working for Lucha Underground, possibly working a cinematic match for WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On learning a lot from Lucha Underground: “One of the key people on that show was former WWE and it’s really interesting. I think that the things that we did manifested into multiple different directions. I was very happy, very proud to be a part of that. I learned a lot from being in that realm.”

On potentially doing a cinematic match for NXT: “I have a couple in mind. And I have a feeling that we may see one before the end of the year.”