Karrion Kross Comments On TakeOver Main Event, Kofi Kingston’s Birthday

– WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston turns 39 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund turns 71, WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano turns 33 and wrestling legend “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton turns 62.

– Karrion Kross took to Twitter this week and commented on his upcoming “Takeover: XXX” match with WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee. Kross said we will see him take what is meant to be his.

“Some will see the number 30. Others, the letter X or perhaps a 10. However, I see a row of crosses. And YOU will see me take what was meant to be mine from the very beginning of TIME. I was always meant to find my way here,” Kross wrote, attaching the Takeover graphic to the tweet.