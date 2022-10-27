Karrion Kross Confirms He Spoke With AEW Prior to His WWE Return

Karrion Kross has spoken out about his talks with AEW in between runs with WWE.

During the post-ROH Supercard Of Honor media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan stated that he enjoyed Kross and Scarlett’s work and was open to working with them again in the future.

Former WWE/Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey made his AEW debut on the May 4 episode of Dynamite, losing to Wardlow. It was reported at the time that Kross was the other name pitched for the role and was even approached about it.

According to the report, the two sides couldn’t agree on the appearance, and Kross decided against it as the date approached because he learned his wife Scarlett would not be present, and he was concerned that his introduction to the AEW audience would be similar to his WWE main roster debut.

On the August 5th episode of WWE SmackDown, Triple H brought back Kross and Scarlett. Kross confirmed to the Mirror that he had talks with AEW prior to his WWE return.

“There was an idea that was proposed to me to come and do something there [at AEW]. But it was just so abundantly clear to me from dealing with fans face to face that a WWE return was what people wanted to see.”

Kross will wrestle Drew McIntyre in a steel cage match at the Crown Jewel event next Saturday.