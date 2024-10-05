Karrion Kross Describes Reoccurring Nightmare He Has Been Having As Of Late

WWE star Karrion Kross took to his official Twitter (X) account and shared a video of himself talking about a reoccurring nightmare he has been having as of late.

Kross said, “I keep having this one nightmare, recently. It’s difficult to explain. I can’t tell you the whole story, but imagine right now, the most important part of you was dead. Where was it buried? Somewhere far away. Somewhere challenging to get to. Somewhere dangerous. A place few things could survive. Now imagine you had the power to bring that back to life. Could you find it in yourself to make the journey? Riding out to the middle of nowhere, away from all safety, and rolling the dice that maybe you don’t make it back. Would you do it? I would, and I will. You see the time, but you don’t know what time it is right now. And the clocks are backwards and the hourglass is off. Trust me, I’m clocking everything that happens. I don’t forgive and I don’t forget. Remember this. For no matter where the time is told, in the end, everybody pays the toll.”

You can check out Kross’ comments below.