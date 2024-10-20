Karrion Kross Discusses Avoiding Ambush Tactics In Wrestling

WWE star Karrion Kross appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk about a number of topics, including going over promos with his onscreen opponents and how he is not an ambush artist.

Kross said, “Oh yeah. I’m not an ambush artist, I don’t like people who do that. If I ever have to deal with people who do that, I usually have to throw them down a flight stairs. Find the nearest staircase and somehow they make Logan Paul flip down the stairs. I don’t know how that happens. I’m not one of those people at all. your career we can highlight in this particular realm and bring to light.’ I think it’s very carny. If you’re secure with what you’re doing and you believe you’re worth it, you won’t try to ambush someone you’re working with.”

You can check out Kross’ comments in the video below.

