Karrion Kross Discusses Film Debut And Using Acting Skills In WWE

WWE star Karrion Kross spoke with Geeking Out’s Matt Serra on various topics, including producing his first short film.

Kross said, “I just produced my first short film in Los Angeles, and so that’ll be coming out this year. I also didn’t want it to come off like a vanity project either because a lot of guys that are trying to push their way into Hollywood will do that.”

On how taking acting lessons have helped him in WWE:

“I took acting lessons from a gentleman by the name of Paul Rober in Toronto. The stuff that I’ve learned from him I’ve been able to use on TV now, like in my career.”

You can check out Kross’ comments in the video below.