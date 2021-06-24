Karrion Kross’ Entrance On WWE Main Event Receives Criticism From Fans

As previously noted, WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross appeared on this week’s edition of Main Event in a match against Shelton Benjamin. The match was taped on Monday night prior to RAW and aired June 24th on Hulu.
Video footage of Kross’ entrance has gone viral and fans were not pleased about the entrance. Scarlett was not with present with Kross and there was no lighting/effects that are usually seen in his NXT entrances.
Thoughts on Karrion Kross' #WWE Main Event entrance? pic.twitter.com/xBEASdgebl #WWENXT
— NoDQ.com: #WWE #MITB news (@nodqdotcom) June 24, 2021
WWE really using Main Event to preview how bad they'll handle Karrion Kross once he gets to the main roster.
Let him keep his NXT entrance. Let him keep Scarlett. pic.twitter.com/RPlnOQcPSA
— Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) June 24, 2021