Karrion Kross’ Entrance On WWE Main Event Receives Criticism From Fans

As previously noted, WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross appeared on this week’s edition of Main Event in a match against Shelton Benjamin. The match was taped on Monday night prior to RAW and aired June 24th on Hulu.

Video footage of Kross’ entrance has gone viral and fans were not pleased about the entrance. Scarlett was not with present with Kross and there was no lighting/effects that are usually seen in his NXT entrances.