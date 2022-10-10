Karrion Kross Explains Why He Let His Hair Grow Out, Comments on Changes in WWE

Following the conclusion of WWE Extreme Rules, Karrion Kross appeared on The Ringer Wrestling show with David Shoemaker to discuss his return to the WWE as well as other topics. Kross talked about the changes that have occurred since he first joined the main roster:

“Well, I don’t know if I’ve ever said this publicly, but the first time I came out with the mask, there were people laughing in the audience. They were laughing. I always remember getting into this business thinking to myself that when this is all said and done, I want to leave this place a better place than what it was before I came in. You want to make people around you better. You want to make the product better. You want your performance to get better. I’m always chasing the perfect match. That’s like my wrestling philosophy. I’m chasing the perfect story and I just always wanted to contribute my best foot forward artistically. When I came out with that and I heard people laughing, I was like, you know, what I’m doing right now to me at the time, presently, it felt like I was betraying everything that I wanted to contribute to what I was doing because the fan in me is still alive. That’s how I know how to read an audience. If you become too high up on your horse and you disconnect from them, ‘I’ll tell them what they’re going to like’, that’s never going to work. So the difference between then and now, tonight I walked out and they were singing our theme music. The entire audience was singing our theme music. That’s a moment we wanted to get to before the pandemic and I got that tonight in a packed house in Philadelphia.”

Karrion Kross on why he grew his hair out:

“I had gotten a role to do a film. For the character that they wanted me to play, they asked me if I can grow my hair on them. Like, well, if you’re paying me, yes, I will grow my hair out and then the film kept getting pushed back and back. I was like, you know what? It might not even happen, but I kind of like having my hair. Again, it was kind of unexpected. It’s a lot of maintenance that I don’t really care for, but it’s kind of nice to have it. I haven’t had a full head of hair maybe in 10 years, maybe 6 or 8, maybe I’m exaggerating, but it feels like it’s been a lifetime.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)