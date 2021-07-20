Karrion Kross Loses To Jeff Hardy On RAW

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his official RAW debut on tonight’s show, but lost. Tonight’s RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas saw Kross wrestle a non-title match against Jeff Hardy. Kross controlled most of the match but Hardy ended up getting the win with a powerbomb from the corner, into a pin.

After the match, a shocked Kross looked on as Hardy made his exit. Kevin Patrick interviewed Kross in the ring and asked his thoughts on the match. Kross warned that Hardy just made the biggest mistake of his life because in the end… everyone will fall and pray. Kross then grabbed his NXT Title belt and made his exit as his music resumed. Kross defeated Shelton Benjamin on WWE Main Event a few weeks back, but this was his official RAW TV debut. WWE hyped him up during the show with vignettes and praise from the announce team.

It should be noted that Scarlett was not with Kross for this match. PWInsider reports that Scarlett was not backstage for RAW.

DON'T YOU SEE THE WRITING ON THE WAAAALLLLLL!!!!!! You demanded it. @JEFFHARDYBRAND has brought back NO MORE WORDS to the @WWEUniverse live on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/Uiaqga9O6x — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

JEFF HARDY HAS JUST PINNED THE #WWENXT CHAMPION KARRION KROSS!!!!!! AND NO MORE WORDS IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/9XlLf3dBtQ — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021