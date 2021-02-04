Karrion Kross Makes Cryptic Tweet After Segment With Edge

This week’s WWE NXT episode featured a segment between Karrion Kross and WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The Rated R Superstar was shown talking to Bronson Reed backstage before making his exit from the Capitol Wrestling Center. Kross confronted Edge and warned him to stay out of his path for the NXT Title. Edge responded and noted that Kross’ words sounded like a threat, which could be motivation for Edge to come back to NXT and deal with.

As noted earlier, Edge made his NXT TV debut last night and interrupted a face-off between Pete Dunne and NXT Champion Finn Balor. Edge teased that he may want to use his Royal Rumble title shot to challenge the winner of Dunne vs. Balor at the “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event on February 14.

Kross, who is currently feuding with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, has been re-tweeting posts asking for WWE to make the match with Edge a reality. He also made a cryptic tweet on possibly facing Edge.

“Anything can happen. [hourglass emoji],” he wrote.

You can see video from last night’s segment below, along with the tweet from Kross: