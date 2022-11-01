Karrion Kross on Whether Vince McMahon’s WWE Departure Influenced His Decision to Return

Karrion Kross addressed the question of whether or not Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE played a role in his decision to return the company during an interview with The UK Sun.

“Not necessarily, I wasn’t overly fond of the concept they had pitched to me when I was coming up on the main roster the first time. But it wasn’t anything personal. When you sign a contract with WWE this is what it is and I’m very much of the old school belief that whatever I’m given I’m gonna do my absolute best to get that over so it’s enjoyable towards the audience. It wasn’t my idea but that’s okay, we’re given other people’s ideas all the time – that’s part of the job – and we do our best to make it entertaining. While I wasn’t fond of it and it wasn’t my idea that didn’t really matter to me.”

“There was no animosity towards anyone at all. It was just something that in the end didn’t work when we did our best to try and make it work. Had we received that call from the previous management, if the call went well we would have considered it because at the end of the day it’s really about being in front of the fans.”