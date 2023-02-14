Karrion Kross Opens Up About His Frustrations With His Current WWE Position

WWE star Karrion Kross recently spoke with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, Kross commented on his position in WWE:

“This is probably unhealthy, and I shouldn’t say it, but I’m just gonna say it,” he said. “I actually get really pissed, because it’s not enough. It’s not enough. I haven’t reached my full potential yet and people haven’t seen my best work yet. I know what I can do, and at this level, you need to be afforded certain types of opportunities, which is difficult with a big roster and only two hours of the program. And I know that once I am afforded that particular shot — because I’ve been afforded a lot, let’s not get it twisted — once I am afforded that particularly shot to demonstrate what I can really do, what I’ve done where people on a major scale haven’t seen it? People are gonna be blown away. And I’m gonna fight for that every single week, to get closer and closer to that shot. And I’m being straight with you, I’m being very real.”

“I think you’re gonna be able to expect compelling storytelling. If I am granted and allotted the time to romance the audience and ‘Shakespeare’ them into what it is that I am very good at doing, which is laying down the foundations of eliciting an emotional response to get people interested in what we’re doing? You’re gonna see some great storytelling. And one of my jobs that I have kind of given to myself is to help fans see different layers of people that maybe they haven’t seen before that I’m gonna be working with. I like to put people in different situations and circumstances that perhaps they hadn’t been in prior to working with me. So that’s what they’re gonna get.”

(h/t to WrestlingInc.com for the transcription)