Karrion Kross Opens Up on His Conversation with Tony Khan

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, former WWE star Killer Kross provided further information regarding his recent discussions with AEW President Tony Khan.

It was previously reported that AEW planned to use Kross to challenge Wardlow for the AEW TNT Championship during his rivalry with MJF back in late May. The two parties were unable to reach an agreement, hence the Kross vs. Wardlow match was scrapped.

Kross stated that he and Khan had a wonderful talk in this new interview. He commented on how Khan came across on the phone.

“We had a great conversation and we talked for a while,” Kross revealed. “The way he comes off as enthusiastically as he is in interviews, he’s really like that. He was a ball of energy on the phone and I thought that was really cool. I thought that was refreshing because if you talk to most people you work for in a major wrestling company, they’ve been doing this for 30-plus years. You have to imagine they love this, but if you do anything for more than 30 years, you get a little tired of it. Let’s be honest. Even if it’s the job you always wanted, it’s human nature to get tired of it.”

Regarding Khan, Kross said he’s always up for talking to any significant company.

“So it’s refreshing to talk to somebody who is really, really passionate about what they’re involved with,” he said. “It’s contagious. I can see how a lot of people that I know work for the company really, really thrive off that. Especially if they’ve worked in other places. They know what I’m talking about. So to have a boss who’s enthusiastic about the ideas that he wants to execute makes you feel good about it. I’m always open for communication with any major company.”

Kross has recently done some work for NJPW and other promotions in addition to his present employment with MLW and Control Your Narrative. He most recently won the title of World Heavyweight Champion for Masters of Ring Entertainment.

