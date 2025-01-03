Karrion Kross Reflects On Bray Wyatt’s Vision For A Multi-Brand WWE Faction

WWE star Karrion Kross appeared on Not Sam Wrestling to talk about a number of topics, including ideas the late great Bray Wyatt had for the time they were supposed to work together.

Kross said, “He had a lot of ideas. One idea was, he wanted to create a group even bigger than six. He wanted representation of the group on each show. He was asking me to vet some of the people at NXT because he didn’t know who they were. He knew who he liked and he knew who had cool gimmicks and cool creative, but he said, ‘I don’t know these people and I don’t want to invite people who are going to be problematic or marks for themselves.’”

On vetting talents in NXT:

“He’s asking me to vet people in NXT to create a group for NXT. He wanted me to go to the other show so I could still be produced the same way and not lose lines. He’s a real center man. He was trying to explain to me, ‘If you stand next to me, I’m always going to be the one talking. You have something. I don’t want to stifle that.’”

On Wyatt being inspired by DC Comics’ Court of Owls:

“That was one of the ideas of many. He was really into DC’s Court of Owls. He wanted to do something in that realm. He had one crazy idea, he wanted Wade Barrett to be an inside commentary guy. One day, Wade was going to get up and Bullhammer somebody, pull open the shirt, and he had whatever the (logo) idea was on the shirt.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)