Karrion Kross Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling

WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross has revealed his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling.

This is an opinionated question, as people have different answers to the Mount Rushmore question of listing their top four all-time wrestlers.

Kross mentioned The Ultimate Warrior, Taz, Brian Pillman, and Triple H to GiveMeSport’s Louis Dangoor.

“This changes every time someone asks me and the reason is, I personally don’t have a Mount Rushmore at all, but for the sake and the fun of the question, I’ll attempt to answer it. In the context of people who had a major impact on my perspective on wrestling, it’s going to be all over the place. I’m going to say the very first person we gotta put on there would be The Ultimate Warrior and the reason being is because when I was a little boy, he was the person who jumped out off the screen to me. I watched Macho Man and Hulk Hogan. Those are like the three players. Those three were like the biggest stars on TV at the time. When he was on TV, I couldn’t take my eyes off the television. I used to run around the living room and do all the crazy stuff The Ultimate Warrior did.

“As I got a little bit older, I would say Taz, who was someone who spoke to him. Once my family got me involved with amateur wrestling, catch wrestling, and combat sports, I began watching wrestling and observing wrestling very differently. When I saw the Greco-Roman and judo and freestyle stuff Taz was doing in the ring, I thought, wow, and it hit me differently.

“The next person I would say is Brian Pillman, and I would say Brian Pillman because everyone has all these preconceived notions of what they’re watching and what’s real and what’s not. I remember being a teenager and everyone was so positive that they knew what they were watching, they were in on it. They were playing booker from the couch. When Brian Pillman was on TV, everyone thought he was real. That is an incredible thing that you cannot teach anybody to do. Even to this day, as a grown man, I go back, and I watch stuff. I don’t know what was a work and what wasn’t, and I love that. I don’t want to know.

“I would say the fourth person on that Mount Rushmore for me would be Triple H because he’s essentially the person who has given me the opportunity to demonstrate things that I was so sure and so positive about since I was a little boy that I knew I would be able to do. Personally, those are my four.”

