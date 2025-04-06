Karrion Kross Reveals How Acting Took Off After WWE

Karrion Kross is expanding his creative horizons outside of WWE, diving into the world of acting with passion and purpose. In a recent interview on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Kross reflected on his journey into the film industry following his WWE release and detailed his deeply personal connection to the upcoming independent film, Blue Evening.

Kross shared that once he was released from WWE, opportunities in entertainment came flooding in.

“So once I was released from WWE, I was flooded with people from all different directions in the entertainment industry to do things,” Kross explained. “I had agents, I had producers, I had writers all reaching out to me, sending me scripts for casting calls and all this types of stuff. So I started getting into that, and I’ve just kind of had that door open since then.”

One script stood out above the rest—Blue Evening. It was written by a friend of his, and Kross said the story moved him on a deep emotional level, which rarely happens when he reads scripts.

“I wound up getting a script, actually from a friend of mine, and I fell in love with the script, which is Blue Evening, and it just really resonated with me. I remember reading the script and I got emotional reading it. That never happens to me when I read scripts. I was shook. This thing really grabbed me…”

So powerful was the script that Kross asked to come aboard as executive producer, in addition to playing a supporting role in the film.

“I told him I would really like to be executive producer of this. I think that there’s something very raw and very real here that’s going to connect with people.”

Kross praised the film’s lead actor, Gustavo Ramirez, for his performance as a homeless man battling addiction, describing several moments that brought him to tears during filming.

“Absolutely killed it in this film… a couple times I cried watching some of his performances. The character that he plays is homeless, and he’s just trying to put it all together. He’s addicted to drugs, and he’s trying to get clean. There’s just going to be a lot of things in the film that people are going to be able to relate with. It’s a reality that’s around us all the time.”

With Blue Evening, Kross is not just stepping into Hollywood—he’s investing in authentic storytelling and emotionally charged narratives that reflect real-world struggles. His foray into acting signals a new chapter in his career, one grounded in raw human experience and artistic growth.