Karrion Kross Reveals How He Feels About His WWE Return So Far

WWE star Karrion Kross recently appeared on El Brunch de WWE for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Kross talked about his return to WWE.

He said:

“I feel very good about it. When I was leaving NXT the first time and coming to the main roster, my goal was to compete against Roman Reigns, and I was very… I want to be very careful about how I talk about that publicly because sometimes when you say what you wanna do publicly, it will never happen. People would ask me, ‘Do you want to wrestle Goldberg?’ ‘Do you want to wrestle Brock Lesnar?’ ‘Do you want to wrestle Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton?’ Yes, across the boards. But I would never, ever talk about Roman Reigns because I didn’t want him to know I was coming. So I knew, at the time, I thought I would naturally just get there. So this time, coming back, immediately going towards my original goal of competing against him, I feel very, very good about this. This is exactly right where I wanna be, right here, right now. There’s a couple people in front of him that I gotta take out, and it’s exactly what I plan on doing.”

Kross also commented on Drew McIntyre:

“I have a lot of respect for Drew McIntyre. I respect what he has been through, what he has accomplished, and I think that he is the perfect person to destroy on television to set the tone for what I’m about to do in the immediate future. It’s nothing personal, at all, and he is just in the way, and not for long. He won’t be for very long, and that’s the politest way I can put that,” he said.

You can watch the complete episode of El Brunch de WWE below:



(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)