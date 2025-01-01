Karrion Kross Reveals How Jon Moxley Helped Him Connect With Triple H

Karin Kross recently sat down with Sam Roberts on Not Sam Wrestling to discuss his journey to WWE, including how he got his start with the company after making a name for himself on the independent scene and as Killer Kross in TNA Wrestling. Kross shared the pivotal moment that led to his signing in 2020, crediting Jon Moxley for nudging him in the direction of Triple H.

Kross revealed that Moxley played a key role in connecting him with WWE’s then-NXT boss.

“He basically said, ‘Hey, listen, I’m not telling you where to go or how to make money, but I’m just saying you really should call Triple H. You could make a very, very good living there. Work wherever you want, go wherever you want. I just have a feeling if you call him, things are going to be good for you.’ And I’m like, ‘What do you mean, just call Triple H? What do you mean?’ And he’s like, ‘No, just call him. I’m giving you his number. Call him.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ well, now I can’t not call him. So, I sent Triple H a text. He calls me back and says, ‘Is this really Killer Kross? I don’t know, you could be some prank caller or something.’ So, we talked, and a few months later, I was in NXT. That’s how everything started to align. I was getting messages from every direction in the universe telling me to go to WWE.”

Kross’s decision ultimately proved to be the right move, as he went on to become a two-time NXT Champion and a prominent figure in the brand. His candid recollection highlights the serendipitous moments and connections that shaped his path to WWE.