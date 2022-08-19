Karrion Kross Reveals Talks About UFC and Offer from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett recently appeared on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Kross talked about possible ideas he would have done if WWE did not call him back:

“Here’s some breaking news. So Daniel Gracie is one of our head instructors for jiu-jitsu. He was encouraging me to relocate to Philadelphia to fight in the UFC. Then on top of that, while that was going on, I was speaking with David Feldman from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and I was on the verge of taking a three fight deal. Then on top of that, we were getting involved with television projects, movies, and stuff like that. It’s kind of funny how it all worked out because it kept getting pushed back for delays and had it not and we signed on, there’s a really good chance we may have not been able to come back when we got the call.”

Kross also revealed that he has written a book:

“I wrote a book and it’s in the editorial process. It’s a memoir of my life and there’s obviously a lot of wrestling involved. But while I’ve had all this time to think and be away, I just wish that I had a book like this or I wish I knew somebody who could kind of talk to me about this stuff growing up as I didn’t have anybody like that. So I wrote the book with the intention to help people that are in similar positions or if you just want an entertaining read. I’m kind of terrified because I feel like I wrote it completely naked and I don’t know what people are gonna think at the end of the day, but it’s very honest. I grew up around a lot of violence and I had personal struggles that I’ve never really elaborated on publicly that I’m completely over and through now. That’s why I’m comfortable talking about them, but I think it will make for a really entertaining read if anything.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)