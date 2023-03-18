Karrion Kross Says He Never Wants Scarlett To Feel Replaceable

Scarlett is not replaceable.

Karrion Kross doesn’t think so, anyways.

The WWE Superstar recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about how he views Scarlett as a tag-team partner.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how he wanted to create the visual that Scarlett is unique and wasn’t just like other managers: “Right from the very beginning, I looked at the functionality of how managers typically work in wrestling. One thing, before we got started in NXT, was I wanted to avoid accidentally creating a character to stand next to Karrion Kross that felt replaceable. Some managers, sometimes, when somebody is watching something, ‘You know, if that manager wasn’t standing next to a particular talent, then I don’t think it would make a difference or maybe the talent would be better off or maybe the talent is overly dependent on the manager.’ I wanted to create a synchronicity between the two characters.”

On how Scarlett should always feel as important as he does: “She understood that and was right on track with it. These characters work together. This type of energy that they feed off of. We were working on that for a while, in different ways. On the independents, we discovered that we like a lot of the same films and we were able to put that together. I wanted this character to feel important, the character Scarlett. Sometimes, her and I almost think of Scarlett and Kross as a tag team instead of a wrestler and manager. With that notion and attention behind developing that, it’s why it comes off the way it does.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.