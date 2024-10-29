Karrion Kross Says The Wyatt Sicks Kidnapped The Miz

Shortly following WWE RAW on Monday night, The Final Testament’s Scarlett told Karrion Kross that The Wyatt Sicks has kidnapped The Miz.
Kross then said The Miz was dead for sure, but Scarlett told him they had to help The Miz. Kross then said he will go looking for 10 minutes before he goes back to the hotel.
Yes, I have been notified. @WWE
I'll try to find him for 10 minutes and then I'm heading back to the hotel.#WWERaw
— Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) October 29, 2024