Karrion Kross Says WWE’s New World Heavyweight Title “Will Inevitably Be His”

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Karrion Kross.

It has a nice ring to it.

Kross thinks so. The WWE Superstar took to social media on Tuesday and acknowledged several fans who tagged him in photos related to the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship introduced by Paul “Triple H” Levesque on Monday Night Raw this week.

“I see you all tagging me in the new World Heavyweight Championship photos. Believe me, that will inevitably be mine in due time,” he wrote via Twitter. “Keep in mind though… The very first person to end Roman’s Championship run is going to make history in such a way that will be never forgotten.”

Kross added, “Not to be confused, I want it ALL. I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t. The hard road is my road. I’ll continue to put my time in, take away the time from the next victims and earn what I choose to pursue through the cards.”

He concluded, “It won’t happen over night. Well aware I’m not an immediate runner up but I’m enjoying the climb.”

Check out the tweets below.

Take away the time from the next victims and earn what I choose to pursue through the cards. ⏳@WWE #KrossCult — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) April 25, 2023