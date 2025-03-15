Karrion Kross Set For ‘Beynefit’ Event Supporting Chris Bey

Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) is set to host a benefit show on March 23rd to support Chris Bey’s recovery and medical expenses. Bey, who underwent emergency neck surgery following an injury at TNA’s post-Bound For Glory television taping in October, has been making steady progress in his rehabilitation.

In a February update, Bey shared a video of himself walking, expressing gratitude to TNA’s medical staff for their swift action, which he credits with saving his life.

The event, titled ‘Beynefit’, will feature several high-profile matches, including WWE’s Karrion Kross vs. Hammerstone, marking Kross’s first return to FSW since February 2022. Hammerstone recently parted ways with TNA Wrestling. Additionally, AEW’s Swerve Strickland is scheduled to compete against Kenny King as part of the event.