Karrion Kross Talks NXT Championship Run, Scarlett, & More

NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and discussed his real-life relationship with manager Scarlett. Kross noted how Scarlett helped take care of him when he suffered the shoulder injury in 2020. He said he was overwhelmed by the love and care she put into his recovery.

“While WWE medical was treating me the night I got hurt, she was already researching a recovery course I could start immediately the night it happened,” Kross said. “She drove me to pick up a very specific machine from the Performance Center that helped ice the injury, and she helped me in the initial stages of rehab later that very night.”

He continued, “She asked me if I needed to go to the hospital and I said, ‘No, I need to go to Wendy’s and grab a Baconator.’ She’s the love of my life. A lot of people don’t know we’re a couple in real life, but we are. She helped me through this entire process, psychologically and physically. She helped me with everything. People love to be invincible on television, but no one really is. I was periodically concerned I wouldn’t come back in the same shape or how my body would respond to hitting the canvas. She was there for me every step of the way, telling me what I needed to hear and not what I wanted to hear.”

Kross revealed that he was given three options for his recovery from that injury, with different timetables for a return. Two would have sidelined him for 6-8 months, while the other option would’ve had him on the shelf for 8-12 months. Kross opted out of surgery but was diligent about his rehab, so much that he had full range and strength within 6 weeks. He was medically cleared to return at 4 months. Kross recently captured the NXT Title from Finn Balor at the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event. Going into the match he felt like he was going to be the best version of himself. Now the Kross character seems set up for success as there is considerable character development and exploration as champion. Kross is preparing for a title run that he plans to make more compelling than any other stretch in his career.

“We have a lot in store,” Kross said. “I have different layers people haven’t seen, ones I’ve been deliberating saving for the right time and the right moment. There are so many stories to be told. Light versus dark, good versus evil, and I’m going to take you there. I have a lot more to prove. Stay tuned.”