Karrion Kross Teases A Match Against Top WWE Legend

In an interview with BT Sport, WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross talked about his dream opponents:

“I have a few, but to narrow it down to one, John Cena would be the match that would I be interested in for the immediate future. Everyone has already called out The Rock and Brock Lesnar, and everyone has exercised interest in seeing Scarlett and myself vs. The Fiend and Alexa Bliss. But having the opportunity to work with John Cena on a big stage, hopefully with people, would be awesome. I think it would be a battle of two generations. I attribute a lot of my modern-day inspirations to his generation. I’ve never met the guy before, but it’s very easy to see that he’s one of the hardest working people in the history of this industry. He’s the reason why a lot of us have jobs today. Personally, it would be an honor to work with him.”

“I am humble about where I am, and I’m definitely not trying to ride his coattails. I just think it would be an awesome match, and the chemistry we would have in the ring would shock people. And I just have a feeling, even though we’ve never met, that we think a lot alike. Usually, when I get that [intuition] about people, I am generally right.”

