Karrion Kross Wants To Work All Three WWE Brands

NXT Champion Karrion Kross took to Instagram this afternoon and made comments on his recent main roster debut, his WWE future, & more. Kross said his ideal main roster scenario would have him working all three brands for WWE.

The full post from Kross reads like this-

Scarlett asked me in private many months ago what would be my ideal scenario for going up to main roster.

I told her in a perfect world,

I’d love to work both shows; @wwenxt & @wwe #WWERAW and possibly even #WWESmackdown.

I wanted as much as what was available to do.

Birthday rolls around months later,

And on that very day of July 19th,

I got what I wanted.

Never discussed it with anyone, never talked about it.

I just put it out there in the universe and did my best to privately work towards it.

Getting in front of a packed arena, full house and having the opportunity to do what I love in front of the #WWEUniverse; to hear, see and feel them after over a year of being here without a full attendance and chasing this for long before I arrived…

This month has been pretty awesome.

Looking forward to the future…

And more. [hourglass emoji] #TickTock

Scarlett responded in the comments section of the post and wrote, “True story [clapping emoji]”

Here is the full post that includes several recent photos-