Karrion Kross Wants To Work With Rey Mysterio Again Before He Retires

Rey Mysterio is a legend.

And it is an honor to work with him.

Karrion Kross has experienced this honor, and hopes to do so again before things are all said-and-done for the aforementioned WWE Hall of Fame legend.

Kross spoke with Mike Jones of DC 101 for an interview, during which he expressed his desire to work with the popular masked pro wrestling legend again while talking about Mysterio and AJ Styles.

“You bet your top dollar there will be (more matches with AJ Styles),” Kross said. “Aside from Rey Mysterio, who I feel we have unfinished business and I wouldn’t be surprised if he revisit that one day.”

Kross continued, “He’s on Raw and I’m on SmackDown right now, but working with Drew (McIntyre) was very physical and I very much like that.”

Check out the complete interview at iHeart.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.