Karrion Kross Wins NXT Debut Tonight

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their official WWE NXT debuts during tonight’s episode on the USA Network. Kross quickly defeated enhancement talent Leon Ruff of EVOLVE, after hitting him with two brutal Doomsday Saito suplexes, and the Kross Jacket submission for the win. Before the match Kross and Scarlett came out to an impressive entrance with high production value.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s debut at the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
Tick… Tock… Tick… Tock.
@WWEKarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13 stopped the clock. #WWENXT
TICK. TOCK. ⌛️
@WWEKarrionKross has ARRIVED on #WWENXT!
@Lady_Scarlett13
𝓕𝓐𝓛𝓛 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓟𝓡𝓐𝓨. 𝓕𝓐𝓛𝓛 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓟𝓡𝓐𝓨. 𝓕𝓐𝓛𝓛 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓟𝓡𝓐𝓨. 𝓕𝓐𝓛𝓛 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓟𝓡𝓐𝓨. 𝓕𝓐𝓛𝓛 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓟𝓡𝓐𝓨. 𝓕𝓐𝓛𝓛 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓟𝓡𝓐𝓨. 𝓕𝓐𝓛𝓛 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓟𝓡𝓐𝓨. 𝓕𝓐𝓛𝓛 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓟𝓡𝓐𝓨. #WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 @WWEKarrionKross
Fall and pray
#WWENXT
Don't be scared. There is no choice but to tap to @WWEKarrionKross.
WHAT A DEBUT. @Lady_Scarlett13 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Yx80dHgAWz
A new regime is upon us…
They tried to warn you. ❌ #WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/qXoRcfL0gX
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux immediately became the best thing in #WWENXT right now.
This entrance was AWESOME.
This entrance was AWESOME.
